Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Clippers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-30) host the Charlotte Hornets (17-49) after winning five straight home games. The Clippers are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -12.5 221.5 -559 +420

Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (81.4%)

Clippers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 35 times in 67 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have 32 wins against the spread in 66 games this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 30 times out of 66 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 24 of 66 opportunities (36.4%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 32 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 35 opportunities on the road.

The Clippers have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 15 of 32 home matchups (46.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 35 games (42.9%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-15-3). On the road, it is .500 (16-14-2).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 26.5% of the time at home (nine of 34), and 46.9% of the time away (15 of 32).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 12.4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 62.5% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.1 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 boards and 1.1 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 21.4 points, 7.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

LaMelo Ball averages 25.6 points, 5.1 boards and 7.3 assists. He is also sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 59.5% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets get 5.3 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

The Hornets get 21.0 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists.

