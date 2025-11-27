Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (5-13) host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-12) after losing five straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which starts at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, November 28, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7 227.5 -240 +198

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (64.2%)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Clippers are 5-13-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 19 games this year, they have seven wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 19 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have eclipsed the over/under 36.8% of the time (seven out of 19 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-6-0) than it has at home (1-7-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in five of eight home matchups (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of 10 games (60%).

Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (4-6-0) than away (3-6-0).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under more often at home (four times out of 10) than away (three of nine) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.6 points, 2.4 assists and 11.5 boards.

John Collins averages 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Kawhi Leonard averages 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists for the Grizzlies.

Per game, Cedric Coward gets the Grizzlies 13.7 points, 6 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jock Landale.

Jaylen Wells averages 11.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

