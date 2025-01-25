Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Clippers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-17) are underdogs (+2) as they try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (25-19) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs on FDSSC and FDSWI. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Clippers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 222.5 -136 +116

Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (57.7%)

Clippers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 27-16-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 42 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 16 times out of 42 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time (22 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread when playing at home (17-7-0) than it does on the road (10-9-1).

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (41.7%) than road tilts (30%).

This season, Milwaukee is 13-10-1 at home against the spread (.542 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-11-0 ATS (.389).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Bucks' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.8%, 11 of 24) compared to away (61.1%, 11 of 18).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.2 points, 5.9 boards and 8.2 assists.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the field (seventh in league).

Norman Powell averages 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 3.5 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is also sinking 60.3% of his shots from the floor (eighth in NBA).

The Bucks receive 25.1 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.5 boards and 7.2 assists.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Brook Lopez averages 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Bucks are receiving 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Taurean Prince.

