Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Clemson Tigers are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-1700) | Wake Forest: (+890)

Clemson: (-1700) | Wake Forest: (+890) Spread: Clemson: -20.5 (-120) | Wake Forest: +20.5 (-102)

Clemson: -20.5 (-120) | Wake Forest: +20.5 (-102) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Clemson vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Clemson has won twice against the spread this season.

Clemson is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Clemson's four games this season has hit the over.

Wake Forest has one win against the spread this year.

One of Wake Forest's three games has gone over the point total.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (94.5%)

Clemson vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 20.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Wake Forest, the underdog, is -102.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Clemson-Wake Forest on October 7, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Clemson is a -1700 favorite on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a +890 underdog.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Clemson 35.2 36 20.8 44 53.5 2 5 Wake Forest 29 102 22.8 33 58.2 1 4

