Clemson vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) in ACC play at Littlejohn Coliseum, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (68.1%)

Clemson is an 8.5-point favorite against Wake Forest on Saturday and the total is set at 134.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Clemson vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wake Forest has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Wake Forest covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) than they did in away games (8-4-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Demon Deacons were better at home (12-5-0) than away (3-8-0) last season.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

The Tigers have been a -450 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Wake Forest has gone 1-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 81.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson averages 78.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (72nd in college basketball). It has a +138 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Chase Hunter ranks 116th in the nation with a team-leading 16.9 points per game.

Wake Forest outscores opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 68 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and allowing 64.3 per outing, 36th in college basketball) and has a +45 scoring differential.

Hunter Sallis' team-leading 17.2 points per game rank him 103rd in the nation.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. They are grabbing 34.2 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5 per outing.

Ian Schieffelin tops the Tigers with 11.9 rebounds per game (second in college basketball play).

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Demon Deacons accumulate rank 256th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 31.7.

Tre'Von Spillers paces the Demon Deacons with 9.6 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball).

Clemson averages 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (87th in college basketball), and gives up 86.4 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons record 88.6 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!