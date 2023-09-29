Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Clemson Tigers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Syracuse Orange.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-275) | Syracuse: (+220)

Clemson: (-275) | Syracuse: (+220) Spread: Clemson: -7 (-110) | Syracuse: +7 (-110)

Clemson: -7 (-110) | Syracuse: +7 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Clemson vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Clemson has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 7-point or greater favorite, Clemson has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of three Clemson games have hit the over this season.

Syracuse has won twice against the spread this season.

No Syracuse game has gone over the point total this year.

Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (63.6%)

Clemson vs Syracuse Point Spread

Clemson is favored by seven points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Syracuse, the underdog, is -110.

Clemson vs Syracuse Over/Under

Clemson versus Syracuse on September 30 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Clemson vs Syracuse Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Syracuse-Clemson, Syracuse is the underdog at +220, and Clemson is -275.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Clemson 36.3 39 22.5 55 53.8 2 4 Syracuse 44.3 9 10.8 6 54.5 2 4

