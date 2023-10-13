Cincinnati vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Cincinnati Bearcats are playing the Iowa State Cyclones.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-210) | Iowa State: (+172)

Cincinnati: (-210) | Iowa State: (+172) Spread: Cincinnati: -5.5 (-110) | Iowa State: +5.5 (-110)

Cincinnati: -5.5 (-110) | Iowa State: +5.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Betting Trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has won once ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Cincinnati has played five games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Iowa State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of Iowa State five games in 2023 have hit the over.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bearcats win (64.4%)

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Point Spread

Iowa State is a 5.5-point underdog against Cincinnati. Iowa State is -110 to cover the spread, and Cincinnati is -110.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Over/Under

Cincinnati versus Iowa State, on October 14, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cincinnati-Iowa State, Cincinnati is the favorite at -210, and Iowa State is +172.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cincinnati 30 87 24 46 50.7 4 5 Iowa State 21.8 104 21.7 54 42.7 2 6

Bet $5 on Bearcats vs. Cyclones and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Cincinnati vs. Iowa State analysis on FanDuel Research.