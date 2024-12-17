Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 18th-ranked rushing defense (121.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Hubbard, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing Hubbard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hubbard vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.05

76.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.56

15.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 170.1 fantasy points in 2024 (12.2 per game), Hubbard is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 36th overall.

In his last three games, Hubbard has put up 23.9 fantasy points (8.0 per game), running for 167 yards and scoring one touchdown on 48 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 32 yards on eight grabs (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hubbard has 58.8 total fantasy points (11.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 92 times for 378 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 50 yards on 13 catches (20 targets).

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game when he went off for 114 rushing yards on 21 carries (for 22.9 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught five balls (on five targets) for 55 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, when he tallied just 1.4 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against Arizona this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD against the Cardinals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.