Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Dallas Cowboys and their 30th-ranked run defense (141.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hubbard worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Cowboys? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Hubbard vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.01

85.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.71

0.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.91

16.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 165.2 fantasy points in 2024 (12.7 per game), Hubbard is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 32nd overall.

During his last three games, Hubbard has delivered 33.0 total fantasy points (11.0 per game), running the ball 54 times for 193 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 17 yards on five receptions (10 targets).

Hubbard has put up 73.1 fantasy points (14.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 418 yards with five touchdowns on 97 carries. He has also contributed 33 yards on 11 catches (19 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he caught five balls on five targets for 55 yards with one touchdown, good for 22.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (1.4 points) in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, running for 14 yards on six carries.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Dallas this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

