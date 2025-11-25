Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 13th-ranked run defense (102.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Hubbard for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Chuba Hubbard Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.14

33.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.04

7.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hubbard is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (145th overall), tallying 68.3 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Hubbard has totaled 8.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game) as he's run for 51 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 10 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 35 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Hubbard has put up 19.7 fantasy points (3.9 per game) over his last five games, running for 102 yards with one touchdown on 27 carries. He has also contributed 35 yards on six catches (10 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he put up 14.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 16 carries, 57 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.5 fantasy points. He ran for 14 yards on three carries on the day with one catch for one yard.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Rams have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed only two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

