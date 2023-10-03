Christian Watson Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose passing defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last season (242.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Watson's next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Watson vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.21

7.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.84

51.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Watson picked up 123.1 fantasy points (8.8 per game), 25th at his position and 90th in the league.

In his one game this season, Watson picked up 8.5 fantasy points. He had 25 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and one touchdown.

In Week 10 last season versus the Dallas Cowboys, Watson posted a season-high 28.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, Watson picked up 21.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 48 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the season.

In Week 5 against the New York Giants, Watson finished with a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, one yard, on one target.

Watson picked up 0.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, nine yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas surrendered over 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

Last season, the Raiders allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Las Vegas allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Raiders last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Las Vegas gave up over 100 receiving yards to one player last season.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Las Vegas allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Raiders allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Las Vegas last season, 18 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Raiders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

