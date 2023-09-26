Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be up against the 26th-ranked rushing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (134.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on McCaffrey, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McCaffrey vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.67

20.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 93.14

93.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.89

0.89 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.40

41.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 60.3 fantasy points (20.1 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 16th overall.

Last week against the New York Giants, McCaffrey toted the ball 18 times for 85 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with five catches (on five targets) for 34 yards as a receiver, good for 17.9 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Arizona has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Arizona has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.