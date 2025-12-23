Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will be up against the 27th-ranked tun defense of the Chicago Bears (131.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering McCaffrey for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Christian McCaffrey Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 22.5

22.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.08

75.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.93

59.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 284.8 fantasy points (19.0 per game) rank him second at the RB position and eighth overall.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has 54.7 total fantasy points (18.2 per game), carrying the ball 63 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 64 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) with two TDs.

McCaffrey has amassed 105.0 fantasy points (21.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 413 yards with five touchdowns on 100 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 157 yards on 23 grabs (26 targets) with three TDs.

The high point of McCaffrey's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, when he tallied 32.1 fantasy points (24 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey's game versus the Houston Texans in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 6.8 fantasy points. He ran for 25 yards on eight carries on the day with three catches for 43 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown catch by 21 players this year.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to six players this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Bears this season.

