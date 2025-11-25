Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Running back Christian McCaffrey is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL (102.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With McCaffrey's next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Christian McCaffrey Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.7

21.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 24.9

24.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 95.99

95.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.20

63.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, McCaffrey has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 19.2 fantasy points per game (230.1 total points). Overall, he is sixth in fantasy points.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has 59.9 total fantasy points (20.0 per game), carrying the ball 49 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 159 yards on 20 catches (23 targets) with one TDs.

McCaffrey has generated 96.0 fantasy points (19.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 331 yards with four touchdowns on 85 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 269 yards on 28 receptions (35 targets) with two TDs.

The highlight of McCaffrey's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 32.1 fantasy points. He also had 129 rushing yards on 24 attempts (5.4 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, when he tallied just 6.8 fantasy points (8 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 43 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Cleveland has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Browns have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

