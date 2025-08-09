FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Christian McCaffrey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Christian McCaffrey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Christian McCaffrey is the fifth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 32.8 fantasy points a year ago (70th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, see below.

Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points32.831170
2025 Projected Fantasy Points235.3284

Christian McCaffrey 2024 Game-by-Game

McCaffrey picked up 10.7 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 39 yards; 6 receptions, 68 yards -- in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 10@Buccaneers10.713390760107
Week 11Seahawks10.619790540106
Week 12@Packers4.81131043068
Week 13@Bills6.7753032067

Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers ran 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McCaffrey's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Christian McCaffrey50202064.0
Isaac Guerendo844204145.0
Brock Purdy663235154.9
Ameer Abdullah663112134.7

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

