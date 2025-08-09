Christian McCaffrey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Christian McCaffrey is the fifth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 32.8 fantasy points a year ago (70th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, see below.

Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 32.8 311 70 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 235.3 28 4

Christian McCaffrey 2024 Game-by-Game

McCaffrey picked up 10.7 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 39 yards; 6 receptions, 68 yards -- in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 10 @Buccaneers 10.7 13 39 0 7 6 0 107 Week 11 Seahawks 10.6 19 79 0 5 4 0 106 Week 12 @Packers 4.8 11 31 0 4 3 0 68 Week 13 @Bills 6.7 7 53 0 3 2 0 67

Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers ran 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McCaffrey's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 50 202 0 6 4.0 Isaac Guerendo 84 420 4 14 5.0 Brock Purdy 66 323 5 15 4.9 Ameer Abdullah 66 311 2 13 4.7

