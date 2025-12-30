Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their 11th-ranked pass defense (198.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Olave's next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Chris Olave Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.61

61.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 50th overall, as he has posted 168.0 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In his last three games, Olave has produced 59.2 fantasy points (19.7 per game), as he's reeled in 24 passes on 36 targets for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

Olave has amassed 72.9 total fantasy points (14.6 per game) in his last five games, catching 31 balls (on 48 targets) for 429 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of Olave's fantasy campaign was a Week 16 performance versus the New York Jets, a game where he came through with 26.8 total fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, grabbing three passes on five targets for 30 yards (3.0 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed nine players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

Atlanta has allowed only three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Falcons this year.

