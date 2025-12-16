Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will play the New York Jets and their 12th-ranked pass defense (200.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Olave's next game against the Jets, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Chris Olave Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.16

70.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Olave is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (69th overall), putting up 123.3 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

During his last three games Olave has been targeted 21 times, with 13 receptions for 162 yards and two TDs. He has put up 28.2 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period.

Olave has been targeted 42 times, with 27 receptions for 336 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 51.6 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Olave's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, when he caught five balls on seven targets for 98 yards with two touchdowns, good for 21.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Chris Olave delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (3.0 points) in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in three balls for 30 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Jets have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

New York has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

