Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will match up with the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Atlanta Falcons (188 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Olave for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Chris Olave Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.98

54.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 88.1 fantasy points in 2025 (8.8 per game), Olave is the 18th-ranked player at the WR position and 79th among all players.

In his last three games, Olave has put up 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game), as he's turned 24 targets into 16 catches for 224 yards and one TD.

Olave has accumulated 59.7 total fantasy points (11.9 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 27 balls (on 41 targets) for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Olave's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Chicago Bears, when he posted 21.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave's game versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 5.4 fantasy points. He tallied seven receptions for 54 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed only two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Falcons this season.

Just two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this year.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

Only two players have run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this season.

