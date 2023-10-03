Chiefs vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Minnesota Vikings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (65.6%)

Chiefs vs Vikings Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Chiefs are -112 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -108 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Vikings Over/Under

Chiefs versus Vikings on October 8 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Chiefs vs Vikings Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Vikings moneyline has the Chiefs as a -188 favorite, while the Vikings are a +158 underdog at home.

Chiefs vs Vikings Betting Trends

Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Chiefs have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

Two Chiefs games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The Vikings have won twice against the spread this year.

Minnesota has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Vikings have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

Chiefs vs Vikings Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-188) | MIN: (+158)

KC: (-188) | MIN: (+158) Spread: KC: -3.5 (-112) | MIN: +3.5 (-108)

KC: -3.5 (-112) | MIN: +3.5 (-108) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!