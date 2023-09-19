Chiefs vs Bears Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

In NFL action on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chiefs vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (81.7%)

Chiefs vs Bears Point Spread

The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Chiefs are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -115 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Bears Over/Under

The Chiefs-Bears matchup on September 24 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Chiefs vs Bears Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -700 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +500 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Bears Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Chiefs were 6-11-0 last year.

The Chiefs didn't have a win ATS (0-4) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Kansas City had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Against the spread, the Bears were 5-11-1 last year.

The Bears had 10 of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Chiefs vs Bears Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-700) | CHI: (+500)

KC: (-700) | CHI: (+500) Spread: KC: -12.5 (-105) | CHI: +12.5 (-115)

KC: -12.5 (-105) | CHI: +12.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

