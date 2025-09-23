Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Denver Broncos and their 20th-ranked run defense (114.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Broncos?

Chase Brown Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.52

68.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.54

18.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 19.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.5 per game), Brown is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 141st overall.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Brown carried the ball 10 times for three yards (0.3 yards per carry) with four catches (on five targets) for 17 yards as a receiver, good for 2.0 fantasy points.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Denver has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Denver this season.

The Broncos have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

