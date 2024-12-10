Chase Brown Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown will be up against the 13th-ranked rushing defense of the Tennessee Titans (116.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.38

80.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.79

22.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (37th overall), posting 157.7 total fantasy points (12.1 per game).

During his last three games, Brown has delivered 48.6 total fantasy points (16.2 per game), rushing the ball 48 times for 214 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 152 yards on 14 receptions (18 targets) with one TD.

Brown has put up 83.7 fantasy points (16.7 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 376 yards with two touchdowns on 88 carries. He has also contributed 241 yards on 28 catches (34 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, as he put up 21.7 fantasy points by rushing for 120 yards on 27 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed five passes on five targets for 37 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he posted just 2.3 fantasy points (3 carries, 11 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Tennessee this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

