Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown will take on the 20th-ranked rushing defense of the Baltimore Ravens (117.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Chase Brown Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.22

64.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.15

21.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 107.8 fantasy points in 2025 (9.8 per game), Brown is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position and 58th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has put up 36.9 fantasy points (12.3 per game), rushing for 243 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 48 carries. He has also contributed 126 yards on 16 catches (26 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Brown has generated 69.4 fantasy points (13.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 424 yards with one touchdown on 71 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 150 yards on 21 grabs (33 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for three catches and 32 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, when he managed only 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

