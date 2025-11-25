Chargers vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (81.3%)

Chargers vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chargers are 9.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chargers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Raiders Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Chargers-Raiders matchup on Nov. 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Chargers vs Raiders Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -592 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +430 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Raiders Betting Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this year.

The Chargers have seen five of their 11 games go over the point total.

The Raiders have four wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Las Vegas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Raiders have seen four of their 11 games go over the point total.

Chargers vs Raiders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAC: (-592) | LV: (+430)

LAC: (-592) | LV: (+430) Spread: LAC: -9.5 (-110) | LV: +9.5 (-110)

LAC: -9.5 (-110) | LV: +9.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

