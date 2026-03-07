Central Arkansas vs FGCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The top-seeded Central Arkansas Bears (21-11, 15-3 ASUN) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-17, 8-10 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, at 5 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Central Arkansas vs. FGCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Central Arkansas vs. FGCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Central Arkansas win (75.9%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Central Arkansas-FGCU spread (Central Arkansas -5.5) or total (144.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Central Arkansas vs. FGCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Central Arkansas has compiled a 19-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

FGCU has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 22 times.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Central Arkansas is 9-2 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record FGCU racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Bears have performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 13 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

The Eagles have performed better against the spread at home (4-11-0) than away (3-11-0) this season.

Central Arkansas is 14-5-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

FGCU's ASUN record against the spread is 6-14-0.

Central Arkansas vs. FGCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Central Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Bears have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -215 or better.

FGCU has won 41.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

The Eagles have a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 68.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Central Arkansas vs. FGCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Central Arkansas' +203 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (201st in college basketball).

Camren Hunter paces Central Arkansas, putting up 20.1 points per game (30th in the country).

FGCU outscores opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 134th in college basketball, and allowing 76.5 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and has a +43 scoring differential.

J.R. Konieczny is 222nd in college basketball with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

The Bears win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They record 32 rebounds per game, which ranks 181st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.7 per contest.

Ty Robinson tops the Bears with 5.6 rebounds per game (389th in college basketball action).

The Eagles average 32.6 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Konieczny is 165th in college basketball with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Eagles.

Central Arkansas averages 102.7 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball), while giving up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball).

The Eagles rank 149th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 245th defensively with 97.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!