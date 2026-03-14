Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, MNMT, and NBA TV

The Washington Wizards (16-49) visit the Boston Celtics (43-23) after losing eight road games in a row. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 19.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -19.5 228.5 -2222 +1100

Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (88%)

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 39-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 65 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 23 times out of 65 chances.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 35 times in 65 opportunities (53.8%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 31 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Celtics eclipse the total 35.5% of the time (11 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 34.3% of games on the road (12 of 35 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.485, 16-17-0 record) than on the road (.344, 11-21-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 51.5% of the time at home (17 of 33), and 56.2% of the time on the road (18 of 32).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.1 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 boards.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.8 points, 4.1 boards and 5.3 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Sam Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 7.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 51% of his shots from the floor.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 12.5 points, 2.9 boards and 2 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

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