Celtics vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Boston Celtics (47-23) are favored (-9.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-28) at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBC/Peacock. The over/under in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 219.5 -370 +295

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (68.2%)

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 40-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves are 31-40-0 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 25 times out of 71 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 71 opportunities (46.5%).

In home games, Boston has a worse record against the spread (17-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (23-12-1).

In home games, the Celtics eclipse the over/under 38.2% of the time (13 of 34 games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of games on the road (12 of 36 contests).

This year, Minnesota is 16-21-0 at home against the spread (.432 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-19-0 ATS (.441).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over less often at home (12 of 37, 32.4%) than on the road (21 of 34, 61.8%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.5 points, 7 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White averages 17.3 points, 4.5 boards and 5.6 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Sam Hauser is averaging 9 points, 1.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 11 points, 11.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (fifth in league).

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves receive 12.3 points per game from Donte DiVincenzo, plus 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gives the Timberwolves 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.

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