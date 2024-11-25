Celtics vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and KTLA

The Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (14-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 25, 2024 as 10-point underdogs. The Celtics have also won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.

Celtics vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10 218.5 -429 +340

Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (74.1%)

Celtics vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered a 7-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 12 wins against the spread in 18 games this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total eight times out of 18 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 18 opportunities (33.3%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in eight games at home, and it has covered five times in nine games when playing on the road.

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (62.5%) than away games (33.3%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .714 (5-2-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over less often at home (three of 11, 27.3%) than on the road (three of seven, 42.9%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.7 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Norman Powell gives the Clippers 23.3 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

Kris Dunn averages 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.