Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH

The Eastern-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (48-10) are 2.5-point underdogs they look to defeat the No. 2 team in the conference, the Boston Celtics (42-17). The squads square off Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH. The over/under is 232 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2.5 232 -146 +124

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (57.4%)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 26 times this season (26-32-1).

The Cavaliers are 37-19-2 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 26 times out of 58 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 58 opportunities (63.8%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 28 opportunities this season (53.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 31 opportunities (35.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Cleveland has a better winning percentage at home (.677, 21-9-1 record) than away (.593, 16-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over more frequently at home (20 of 31, 64.5%) than away (17 of 27, 63%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.6 points, 8.7 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Derrick White averages 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 39% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.8 boards.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Cavaliers are receiving 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers are receiving 11.8 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Ty Jerome.

The Cavaliers are getting 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter.

