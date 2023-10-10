CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (299.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Lamb's next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Lamb vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.85

10.85 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.22

74.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

With 43.9 fantasy points in 2023 (8.8 per game), Lamb is the 23rd-ranked player at the WR position and 78th among all players.

In his last three games, Lamb has racked up 21.9 total fantasy points (7.3 per game), catching 12 balls (on 18 targets) for 138 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Lamb's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 14.3 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught 11 balls (on 13 targets) for 143 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, CeeDee Lamb disappointed his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers last week, when he managed only 4.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

