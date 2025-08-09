CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
CeeDee Lamb is the third-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 162.4 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, scroll down.
CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|162.4
|58
|9
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|193.5
|40
|3
CeeDee Lamb 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Lamb finished with 26.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 catches, 146 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8.6
|10
|5
|61
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|15.0
|7
|4
|90
|1
|Week 3
|Ravens
|4.7
|7
|4
|67
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|16.6
|8
|7
|98
|1
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|6.4
|9
|5
|62
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|9.1
|14
|7
|89
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|26.6
|17
|13
|146
|2
CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers
The Cowboys threw the football on 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Lamb's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|CeeDee Lamb
|152
|101
|1194
|6
|16
|George Pickens
|103
|59
|900
|3
|16
|Jalen Tolbert
|79
|49
|610
|7
|13
|Jake Ferguson
|86
|59
|494
|0
|4
