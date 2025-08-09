FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
NFL

CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

CeeDee Lamb is the third-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 162.4 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, scroll down.

CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points162.4589
2025 Projected Fantasy Points193.5403

CeeDee Lamb 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Lamb finished with 26.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 catches, 146 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns8.6105610
Week 2Saints15.074901
Week 3Ravens4.774670
Week 4@Giants16.687981
Week 5@Steelers6.495620
Week 6Lions9.1147890
Week 8@49ers26.617131462

CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Lamb's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
CeeDee Lamb1521011194616
George Pickens10359900316
Jalen Tolbert7949610713
Jake Ferguson865949404

Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

