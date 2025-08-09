CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

CeeDee Lamb is the third-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 162.4 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, scroll down.

CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 162.4 58 9 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 193.5 40 3

CeeDee Lamb 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Lamb finished with 26.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 catches, 146 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8.6 10 5 61 0 Week 2 Saints 15.0 7 4 90 1 Week 3 Ravens 4.7 7 4 67 0 Week 4 @Giants 16.6 8 7 98 1 Week 5 @Steelers 6.4 9 5 62 0 Week 6 Lions 9.1 14 7 89 0 Week 8 @49ers 26.6 17 13 146 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Lamb's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets CeeDee Lamb 152 101 1194 6 16 George Pickens 103 59 900 3 16 Jalen Tolbert 79 49 610 7 13 Jake Ferguson 86 59 494 0 4

