Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-23) are underdogs (+8) as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs on FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 228.5 -340 +275

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 33-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 23-29-1 this year.

This season, 33 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 53 chances.

The Timberwolves have hit the over 54.7% of the time this season (29 of 53 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 28 home games, and 14 times in 24 road games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (60.7%) than road tilts (66.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.296, 8-18-1 record) than away (.577, 15-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 27, 59.3%) than on the road (13 of 26, 50%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Darius Garland averages 21.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 56.7% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 2 assists and 10.3 boards.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in league).

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 10.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in league).

The Timberwolves get 14.2 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gives the Timberwolves 11.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Mike Conley averages 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is making 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.