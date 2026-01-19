Cavaliers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBC/Peacock and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-8) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the league scoring 31.8 points per game) when they try to hold off Donovan Mitchell (seventh in the NBA with 29.2 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-19) on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Rocket Arena. The Thunder are 6.5-point road favorites in the matchup, which tips at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and FDSOK. The over/under is 234.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 234.5 -255 +210

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (52.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 21-22-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Cavaliers' 43 games this season, they have 16 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 22 times this season.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over on 20 of 43 set point totals (46.5%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 23 opportunities at home, and it has covered nine times in 20 opportunities on the road.

At home, the Thunder eclipse the total 52.2% of the time (12 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (10 of 20 contests).

Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results away (8-11-0) than at home (8-16-0).

Cavaliers games have gone above the over/under 37.5% of the time at home (nine of 24), and 57.9% of the time on the road (11 of 19).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.8 points, 1.6 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.1 assists.

Aaron Wiggins averages 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 39% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points, 4.8 boards and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers receive 17.8 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 8.6 boards and 4.1 assists.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.4 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 47.5% from beyond the arc (second in NBA), with 2 treys per contest.

The Cavaliers are getting 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers receive 14.1 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 4.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

