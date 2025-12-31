Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Cavaliers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV

The Phoenix Suns (19-13) are 6-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-16) on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Rocket Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6 236.5 -225 +188

Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (72.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 12-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 21 wins against the spread in 32 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 16 times out of 32 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 43.8% of the time (14 out of 32 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 19 home games, and six times in 15 road games.

In home games, the Cavaliers eclipse the over/under 36.8% of the time (seven of 19 games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 60% of games (nine of 15).

This year, Phoenix is 10-4-1 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-5-1 ATS (.647).

Suns games have finished above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (five of 15), and 52.9% of the time on the road (nine of 17).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley averages 18.3 points, 9 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.3 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists, shooting 59.5% from the field (ninth in league).

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gives the Suns 25.3 points, 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns get 13.9 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Per game, Royce O'Neale gets the Suns 10.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Jordan Goodwin provides the Suns 8.9 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

