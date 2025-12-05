Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (15-6) are 5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) at Rocket Arena on Friday, December 5, 2025. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 238.5 -196 +164

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 8-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have 10 wins against the spread in 21 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 10 times out of 21 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 11 times in 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed worse at home, covering four times in 13 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total three times in 13 opportunities this season (23.1%). On the road, they have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-3-2 record) than on the road (.400, 4-5-1).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under less often at home (five times out of 11) than away (six of 10) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points, 5 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 19 points, 9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lonzo Ball averages 5.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 28.8% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Keldon Johnson provides the Spurs 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gives the Spurs 25 points, 3.6 boards and 6.3 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 17.3 points, 5.8 boards and 7.5 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

Harrison Barnes averages 13.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

