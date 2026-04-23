Cavaliers vs. Raptors: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points

Evan Mobley Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds

Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Cavs vs. Raptors Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1 — Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Over Apr 24 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31 points per game in this series, and his shot profile against the Toronto Raptors specifically reveals an intriguing dynamic. During the regular season, he averaged 21.1 points on 40.4% efficiency against the Raptors — his lowest averages against any single opponent. But the playoff version of this series has been completely different. Mitchell is operating as the team's lead scorer with a usage rate north of 30%, and his athleticism creates mismatches that no Raptors defender has consistently handled.

His seven-time All-Star status includes a postseason track record of 28.3 points per game across his career — a number that is the seventh-highest in NBA history for playoff scoring averages. In the prior postseason he dropped 33-plus in four of five games against Indiana and hit 43-plus on two occasions.

Mitchell can keep filling it up tonight.

Evan Mobley - Pts + Reb Evan Mobley Over Apr 24 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Evan Mobley's combined points and rebounds line at 25.5 represents an appealing over. He has been exceptional in this series, posting 25 points and additional rebounding production in Game 2 and establishing himself as the most consistent third scorer on the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster. His 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during the regular season give him a combined PR baseline of 27.2 — above the 25.5 threshold.

Toronto has no answer for Mobley's combination of size, skill, and mobility. Collin Murray-Boyles is a talented young center but has been overwhelmed by Cleveland's length and secondary action. Mobley's ability to operate in the short roll, hit mid-range jumpers, and clean up on the offensive glass against an outmatched Raptors frontcourt should mean his production will come from multiple sources in a game where he likely plays 35-plus minutes.

Leg 3 — Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 24 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The anchor leg. Cleveland is the better team in every measurable category and has proven it over two playoff games. They were 52-30 on the year, going on a strong 11-3 run heading into the postseason.

Toronto simply lacks the defensive horses to simultaneously contain Mitchell, Harden, and Mobley. When Mitchell and Harden both perform at their series-average levels, Cleveland is a really tough team to beat.

Why it correlates: Mitchell scoring 28-plus drives Cleveland's offensive efficiency and typically produces comfortable winning margins. When Mitchell is producing at full volume, it also creates natural drive-and-kick, pick-and-roll opportunities that simplify Mobley's role — he gets clean mid-range looks, open cuts to the rim, and uncontested offensive rebounding positioning because Toronto's defense is occupied tracking Mitchell and Harden. If Cleveland's stars perform at their series-average level, it boosts the chances that Cleveland wins and covers.

SGP Odds at Publication: +484

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

