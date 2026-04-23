Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Nikola Jokic Over 13.5 Rebounds

Anthony Edwards Over 28.5 Points

Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1 — Nikola Jokic Over 13.5 Rebounds

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Over Apr 24 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic posted 13 rebounds in Game 1 and 15 rebounds in Game 2, averaging 14 per game in this series against a Minnesota Timberwolves frontcourt headlined by Rudy Gobert. His rebounding production has been exceptional even in the Denver Nuggets loss, where he contributed 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in a defeat. That performance underlines the key thesis: Jokic usually delivers at this statistical level regardless of outcome, and his rebounding in particular is driven by his positioning and footwork rather than raw athletic dominance.

His regular-season average of 12.9 rebounds per game was the highest of his career, and in four regular-season games against the Timberwolves specifically, he averaged 15 rebounds per contest. The 13.5 threshold is below his series average and below his four regular-season averages against this opponent.

Leg 2 — Anthony Edwards Over 28.5 Points

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Over Apr 24 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26 points in the series while dealing with a right knee injury that caused him to miss 11 of Minnesota's last 14 regular-season games. He posted 22 points in Game 1 and 30 points in Game 2 — a trajectory that shows his knee is improving with each passing game. He now has two full days of rest before Game 3, which represents the most recovery time he has had in this postseason.

Most critically, his Game 2 adjustments point toward how he will approach Game 3. When he stopped trying to force three-pointers — going 5-of-20 from deep through two games — and started attacking the paint in the fourth quarter, he became nearly impossible to stop. He drove downhill and absorbed contact, getting to the free-throw line repeatedly in the game's most important possessions. That inside-out approach at home, where the crowd can give him additional emotional fuel, should produce a more efficient and higher-volume night than his series average suggests.

Leg 3 — Timberwolves Moneyline

Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 24 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The anchor underdog leg. Target Center has been a genuine home-court advantage all season — Minny is 26-15 at home. Coming off their most emotionally charged road win of the year, this team should bring maximum intensity in front of a building that will be at playoff-level noise from the opening tip.

Edwards' improving knee makes his status and production more reliable, Gobert showed in Game 2 that he can shut down Jokic in late-game situations.

I think the T-Wolves find a way to take a 2-1 series lead.

Why it correlates: Jokic posting 14-plus rebounds drives Denver's offensive rebounding and half-court execution, producing a high-scoring, physical game with multiple possessions for both teams. High-possession, high-contact games are exactly the environment where Edwards excels — he gets to the line, he creates in transition, and he generates open three-point looks off drives. Both players performing at their series averages or better produces a close game that Minnesota's home crowd helps tip.

SGP Odds at Publication: +542

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

