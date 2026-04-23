3 Best NHL Bets Today 4/23/26: Top Playoff Picks, NHL Odds and Predictions for Every Game

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Colorado Avalanche Moneyline

Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Boston Bruins Moneyline

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Moneyline Colorado Avalanche Apr 24 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Avs' Elite team profile

Presidents’ Trophy winners (best record in NHL)

Top-tier offense: ~3.6 goals per game

Strong defensive profile: ~2.4 goals allowed

2. Star power advantage

Nathan MacKinnon: ~120+ points pace

Elite playoff performer and matchup driver

Colorado Avalanche top line consistently generating high-danger chances

3. Series context

Colorado leads series 2-0

Won Game 2 in overtime (high-pressure execution)

4. Goaltending edge

Avalanche goaltending stable with sub-2.50 GAA range

Los Angeles Kings lack consistent scoring depth beyond top line

5. Kings offensive limitations

Middle-of-pack scoring team (~2.9 goals per game)

Struggled generating consistent offense in first two games

Why This Bet Works

Elite offense + defensive structure

Proven playoff execution

Strong series control

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Apr 23 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

1. Defensive dominance

Carolina Hurricanes consistently rank top-3 in: Shots allowed Expected goals against

Elite puck possession team

2. Series momentum

Carolina leads series 2-0

Ottawa Senators now facing elimination pressure at home

3. Goaltending + system advantage

Hurricanes system suppresses scoring chances

Strong penalty kill and defensive structure

4. Player performance edge

Carolina top-line production more balanced

Ottawa relies heavily on top-end scoring without depth consistency

5. Shot volume gap

Hurricanes average roughly 32+ shots per game

Senators own lower possession metrics

Why This Bet Works

Carolina controls pace and possession

Defensive system travels well in playoffs

Ottawa forced into higher-risk play style

Moneyline Boston Bruins Apr 23 11:20pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

1. Series reset at home

Series tied 1-1

Game 3 shifts to Boston

Boston Bruins historically strong at home

2. Head-to-head edge

Bruins won 3 of 4 regular-season meetings

3. Defensive + playoff experience

Bruins playoff core significantly more experienced

Strong defensive structure vs Buffalo’s high-variance offense

4. Goaltending stability

Boston more consistent in net

Buffalo Sabres rely on high-event scoring games

5. Sabres volatility

Buffalo offense can score but they also have defensive lapses

High goals-against risk

Why This Bet Works

Home ice + experience edge

Better defensive consistency

Proven success vs opponent

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.