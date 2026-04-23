3 Best NHL Bets Today 4/23/26: Top Playoff Picks, NHL Odds and Predictions for Every Game
Top NHL Picks at a Glance
- Colorado Avalanche Moneyline
- Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline
- Boston Bruins Moneyline
Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.
For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.
Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.
NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props
Avalanche Moneyline vs Kings
Moneyline
Step-by-Step Analysis
- Avs' Elite team profile
- Presidents’ Trophy winners (best record in NHL)
- Top-tier offense: ~3.6 goals per game
- Strong defensive profile: ~2.4 goals allowed
2. Star power advantage
- Nathan MacKinnon: ~120+ points pace
- Elite playoff performer and matchup driver
- Colorado Avalanche top line consistently generating high-danger chances
3. Series context
- Colorado leads series 2-0
- Won Game 2 in overtime (high-pressure execution)
4. Goaltending edge
- Avalanche goaltending stable with sub-2.50 GAA range
- Los Angeles Kings lack consistent scoring depth beyond top line
5. Kings offensive limitations
- Middle-of-pack scoring team (~2.9 goals per game)
- Struggled generating consistent offense in first two games
Why This Bet Works
- Elite offense + defensive structure
- Proven playoff execution
- Strong series control
Hurricanes Moneyline vs Senators
Moneyline
Step-by-Step Analysis
1. Defensive dominance
- Carolina Hurricanes consistently rank top-3 in:
- Shots allowed
- Expected goals against
- Elite puck possession team
2. Series momentum
- Carolina leads series 2-0
- Ottawa Senators now facing elimination pressure at home
3. Goaltending + system advantage
- Hurricanes system suppresses scoring chances
- Strong penalty kill and defensive structure
4. Player performance edge
- Carolina top-line production more balanced
- Ottawa relies heavily on top-end scoring without depth consistency
5. Shot volume gap
- Hurricanes average roughly 32+ shots per game
- Senators own lower possession metrics
Why This Bet Works
- Carolina controls pace and possession
- Defensive system travels well in playoffs
- Ottawa forced into higher-risk play style
Bruins Moneyline vs Sabres
Moneyline
Step-by-Step Analysis
1. Series reset at home
- Series tied 1-1
- Game 3 shifts to Boston
- Boston Bruins historically strong at home
2. Head-to-head edge
- Bruins won 3 of 4 regular-season meetings
3. Defensive + playoff experience
- Bruins playoff core significantly more experienced
- Strong defensive structure vs Buffalo’s high-variance offense
4. Goaltending stability
- Boston more consistent in net
- Buffalo Sabres rely on high-event scoring games
5. Sabres volatility
- Buffalo offense can score but they also have defensive lapses
- High goals-against risk
Why This Bet Works
- Home ice + experience edge
- Better defensive consistency
- Proven success vs opponent
NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions
What is the moneyline in NHL betting?
The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.
What is the puck line?
The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.
How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?
FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.