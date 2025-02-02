Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info

The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-9) are heavily favored (-13) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (26-23) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs on KFAA and FDSOH. The point total is 236.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13 236.5 -699 +500

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (73.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 32-16-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 24-24-1 this season.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 31 times out of 49 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51% of the time (25 out of 49 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (18-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-8-0).

In home games, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 61.5% of the time (16 of 26 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 68.2% of games (15 of 22).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (13-11-0) than away (11-13-1) this season.

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 41.7% of the time at home (10 of 24), and 60% of the time away (15 of 25).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.3 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 70.5% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

Per game, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Mavericks 10.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Klay Thompson gives the Mavericks 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

