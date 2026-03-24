Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBC/Peacock and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (38-33) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at Rocket Arena as big, 10-point favorites. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and FDSOH. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 229.5 -420 +330

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (78.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 29-40-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 31 wins against the spread in 71 games this year.

This season, 34 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Magic games this season have gone over the total in 38 of 71 opportunities (53.5%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in away games (15-20-1) than it has in home games (14-20-1).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in 13 of 35 home games (37.1%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 21 of 36 matchups (58.3%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (17-20-0) than away (14-20-0) this season.

Magic games have finished above the over/under 54.1% of the time at home (20 of 37), and 52.9% of the time away (18 of 34).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

James Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley averages 18.3 points, 8.9 boards and 3.6 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sam Merrill's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown (fifth in NBA), with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.5 points for the Magic, plus 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic get 13.8 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Tristan da Silva averages 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.