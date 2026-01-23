Cavaliers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-33) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-20) on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Rocket Arena as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11.5 234.5 -549 +410

Cavaliers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (82.5%)

Cavaliers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 17 times in 45 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 16-27-2 this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 21 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 21 of 45 opportunities (46.7%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-11-0) than it has in home games (8-17-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the total in 10 of 25 home games (40%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 11 of 20 matchups (55%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread at home (9-15-1) than away (7-12-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over 11 of 25 times at home (44%), and 10 of 20 away (50%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points, 4.8 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.5 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists, shooting 59.2% from the floor (ninth in league).

De'Andre Hunter averages 13.9 points, 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Russell Westbrook gets the Kings 15.6 points, 6.1 boards and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings receive 18.8 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 19.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Dennis Schroder averages 12.5 points, 3.1 boards and 5.5 assists. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Kings receive 10 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.