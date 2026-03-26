Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSSUN

The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) are favored by 4.5 points against the Miami Heat (39-34) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 241.5 -194 +162

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69%)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-42-2).

Against the spread, the Heat are 43-29-1 this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 35 times.

Heat games this year have eclipsed the over/under 41 times in 73 opportunities (56.2%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (15-20-1) than it has in home games (14-22-1).

In home games, the Cavaliers eclipse the over/under 37.8% of the time (14 of 37 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 58.3% of games (21 of 36).

Miami has been better against the spread on the road (22-13-1) than at home (21-16-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (56.8%, 21 of 37) than on the road (55.6%, 20 of 36).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (sixth in league).

James Harden averages 24.1 points, 5 boards and 8 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest (ninth in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 1.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points, 9.8 boards and 3 assists for the Heat.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 14.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 11.1 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 9.3 boards and 0.6 assists.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins provides the Heat 15.7 points, 5 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1 block.

The Heat get 22.2 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.