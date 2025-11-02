Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOH

The Atlanta Hawks (3-3) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) at Rocket Arena on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The game tips at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5.5 230.5 -215 +180

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread one time over six games with a set spread.

So far this season the Hawks have two wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total twice this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 9 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 18.3 points, 3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson averages 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5 assists for the Hawks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 17 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 19 points, 5.8 boards and 3 assists. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

