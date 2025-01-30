Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The matchup airs on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 236.5 -420 +330

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (75.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 31 times in 47 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 20-27-0 this season.

This season, 30 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 27 of 47 set point totals (57.4%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (17-8-0) than it does in road games (14-8-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 25 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 22 games (68.2%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .409 (9-13-0). On the road, it is .440 (11-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 15 of 22 times at home (68.2%), and 12 of 25 away (48%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.9 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.7 points, 2.5 boards and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 2.8 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome averages 11.1 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 51% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 11.4 assists. He is also sinking 40.2% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, De'Andre Hunter gets the Hawks 19.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.