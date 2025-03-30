Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
Cavaliers vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSC
The Los Angeles Clippers (42-31) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (59-15) after winning four straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The matchup's point total is 231.5.
Cavaliers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-7
|231.5
|-295
|+240
Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.8%)
Cavaliers vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have compiled a 43-29-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Clippers are 40-31-2 against the spread this season.
- This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 47 times out of 73 chances.
- The Clippers have gone over the point total 46.6% of the time this year (34 of 73 games with a set point total).
- Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-14-1) than it has in road tilts (22-15-1).
- The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 22 of 36 home matchups (61.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 25 of 38 games (65.8%).
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (25-10-1) than away (15-21-1).
- Clippers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 36) than away (17 of 37) this season.
Cavaliers Leaders
- Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists.
- Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 assists and 9.3 rebounds.
- Darius Garland averages 20.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
- Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 70.2% from the floor (first in league).
- De'Andre Hunter averages 17.1 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Clippers Leaders
- James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 8.6 assists for the Clippers.
- The Clippers are receiving 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.
- The Clippers get 22.4 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.3 boards and 2.2 assists.
- The Clippers are receiving 10.3 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr.
- The Clippers receive 6.2 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 3.4 boards and 3 assists.
