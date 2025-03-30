Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (42-31) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (59-15) after winning four straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The matchup's point total is 231.5.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7 231.5 -295 +240

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 43-29-2 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 40-31-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 47 times out of 73 chances.

The Clippers have gone over the point total 46.6% of the time this year (34 of 73 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-14-1) than it has in road tilts (22-15-1).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 22 of 36 home matchups (61.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 25 of 38 games (65.8%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (25-10-1) than away (15-21-1).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 36) than away (17 of 37) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Darius Garland averages 20.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 70.2% from the floor (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter averages 17.1 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 8.6 assists for the Clippers.

The Clippers are receiving 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers get 22.4 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 10.3 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr.

The Clippers receive 6.2 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 3.4 boards and 3 assists.

