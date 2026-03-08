Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ABC

The Boston Celtics (42-21) will look to Jaylen Brown (fifth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game) when they attempt to beat Donovan Mitchell (seventh in the NBA with 28.5 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-24) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Rocket Arena. The Celtics are 1-point road underdogs in the game, which tips off at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1 224.5 -116 -102

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (57.5%)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 28 times in 63 games with a set spread.

In the Celtics' 63 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 30 times.

Celtics games this year have gone over the point total 22 times in 63 opportunities (34.9%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 32 games when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 31 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in 12 of 32 home games (37.5%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 18 of 31 matchups (58.1%).

Against the spread, Boston has had better results away (21-10-1) than at home (16-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have gone over 11 of 31 times at home (35.5%), and 11 of 32 away (34.4%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (second in league).

James Harden averages 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 assists and 8.7 boards.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 8.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 63.6% from the floor (fifth in league).

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Brown gives the Celtics 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Celtics receive 17.4 points per game from Derrick White, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 8.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.9 points, 4.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 64.5% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

