Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSOH

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-8) are 8-point favorites against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (10-9) Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Rocket Arena. The game tips off at 6 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 233.5 -310 +250

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (68.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 7-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Celtics have played 19 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over nine times out of 19 chances this season.

Celtics games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (3-6-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (27.3%) than road games (66.7%).

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .444 (4-4-1).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have gone over more often at home (five of 10, 50%) than on the road (three of nine, 33.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (second in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18.7 points, 8.9 boards and 4.1 assists.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Jaylon Tyson averages 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 46.9% from downtown (seventh in league), with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Dean Wade is averaging 5.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Brown gets the Celtics 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 36.3% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

The Celtics receive 16.2 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 64.5% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Celtics 13.4 points, 2.3 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

