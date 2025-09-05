Cardinals vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.
Cardinals vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (60.8%)
Cardinals vs Saints Point Spread
The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Cardinals are -104 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -118 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Cardinals vs Saints Over/Under
Cardinals versus Saints, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Cardinals vs Saints Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Saints reveal Arizona as the favorite (-275) and New Orleans as the underdog (+225) despite being the home team.
Cardinals vs Saints Betting Trends
- The Cardinals beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.
- The Cardinals covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Arizona had eight of its 17 games hit the over last year.
- The Saints posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- New Orleans went 3-2 as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last year.
- Last season, eight of the Saints' 17 games hit the over.
Cardinals vs Saints Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: ARI: (-275) | NO: (+225)
- Spread: ARI: -6.5 (-104) | NO: +6.5 (-118)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
