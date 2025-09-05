Cardinals vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.8%)

Cardinals vs Saints Point Spread

The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Cardinals are -104 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -118 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs Saints Over/Under

Cardinals versus Saints, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Cardinals vs Saints Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Saints reveal Arizona as the favorite (-275) and New Orleans as the underdog (+225) despite being the home team.

Cardinals vs Saints Betting Trends

The Cardinals beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.

The Cardinals covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Arizona had eight of its 17 games hit the over last year.

The Saints posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

New Orleans went 3-2 as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last year.

Last season, eight of the Saints' 17 games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Cardinals vs. Saints analysis on FanDuel Research.

Cardinals vs Saints Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-275) | NO: (+225)

ARI: (-275) | NO: (+225) Spread: ARI: -6.5 (-104) | NO: +6.5 (-118)

ARI: -6.5 (-104) | NO: +6.5 (-118) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!