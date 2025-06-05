Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (33-27) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-29)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSKC

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-130) | KC: (+110)

STL: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)

STL: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-4, 3.08 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 2-3, 4.53 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (3-4) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (2-3) will get the nod for the Royals. Liberatore and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Liberatore's team has won 28.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-5). When Ragans starts, the Royals have gone 3-6-0 against the spread. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ragans start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.5%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +110 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Cardinals are +158 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -192.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Royals on June 5, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 7-3 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 33-27-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 19-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 10-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (47.6%).

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-38-1).

The Royals have a 33-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has 71 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .321 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .249 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .227 with a .370 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Masyn Winn is batting .281 with a .356 OBP and 20 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Winn heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with four doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 68 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 26th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Maikel Garcia has a .374 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .467.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .244 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Cardinals vs Royals Head to Head

6/3/2025: 10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/18/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/9/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2023: 12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

