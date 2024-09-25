Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-97)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | COL: (-100)

STL: (-118) | COL: (-100) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146)

STL: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-9, 3.38 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 5-11, 4.67 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Erick Fedde (8-9) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (5-11). Fedde's team is 17-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fedde's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Rockies are 15-14-0 ATS in Gomber's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 12-17 in Gomber's 29 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (66.4%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Cardinals are +122 to cover, and the Rockies are -146.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Cardinals-Rockies on Sept. 25, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (50%) in those contests.

This year St. Louis has won 29 of 58 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 152 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 73-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 38% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (57-93).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Colorado has a record of 55-87 (38.7%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 155 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-76-2).

The Rockies have covered 49% of their games this season, going 76-79-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .411. He has a .274 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Donovan will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (142) this season while batting .266 with 41 extra-base hits. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 48th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Nolan Arenado has collected 153 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Arenado has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Masyn Winn has 15 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Winn heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .262 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 49th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's 169 hits and .464 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while batting .252.

Ryan McMahon paces his team with a .329 OBP.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/5/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/4/2023: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/12/2023: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/11/2023: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

